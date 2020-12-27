Local

Victim Mourned in Lynn as Police Hunt for Shooter

Santana, a father of two, was a local activist who loved to help his community, his family said

By Abbey Niezgoda and Alec Greaney

A candlelight vigil was planned Sunday evening for a victim of a shooting in Lynn the evening before, while authorities continue to search for the person who pulled the trigger.

The victim, Gustavo Santana, was out filming a music video on Washington Street around 5:30 p.m. Then the taping turned violent, police said, as someone opened fire.

In all, six people were shot, five of whom were hospitalized. Two had life-threatening injuries as of Sunday night, police said.

One man said his wife had witnessed the chaotic scene.

“She looked out the window, she heard several what she thought were firecrackers,” Ryan Tarasuik said. “People yelling, screaming, some type of street fight or some type of argument going on. Next thing she knows she looked out the window and police are showing up quickly.”

On Sunday evening, members of the community prepared to gather to honor the life of Santana, a father of two children and a man who loved to help those around him, his family said.

According to his cousin, Santana was a local activist and also loved working with underprivileged youth.

While police continue to search for the shooter, they say there is no immediate threat to the public.

