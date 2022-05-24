Hard Rock Cafe in Boston Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of music-themed restaurants is closing its Boston location.

According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, the Hard Rock Cafe near Faneuil Hall is shutting down, with a Boston Globe article saying that it will close in June when its lease expires, though Jonathan Goldman--who is a spokesperson for the parent company--hints that they could reopen elsewhere in or around Boston, saying that they are "open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified." The Boston location of the Hard Rock Cafe first opened on Clarendon Street in the Back Bay in 1989 but moved to the Faneuil Hall area in 2007.

The address for the soon-to-close Hard Rock Cafe in Boston is 22-24 Clinton Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.hardrockcafe.com/