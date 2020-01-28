Harvard Professor Charged Federally With Lying About Income

A Harvard professor has been arrested after investigators say he lied about how much money he received from a Chinese scientific research organization.

Charles Lieber the chair of Harvard's chemistry and chemical biology department, is charged with lying to the Department of Defense. U.S. Attorney held a press release around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He is charged with receiving $50,000 a month in salary, $158,000 in living expenses and $1.74 million in research money for Harvard-Wuhan University of Technology Nano Key Lab related research.

The FBI claims the Chinese Thousand Talents Program has "rewarded individuals for stealing proprietary information and violating export controls," a news release said.