Hazmat Crews Respond to Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in Epping, NH

At least one person was hospitalized in the crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A tractor-trailer carrying 11,000 gallons of gas was involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Epping, New Hampshire.
New Hampshire State Police

Route 101 is completely reopened following a disastrous car crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying 11,000 gallons of gas in Epping, New Hampshire.

State police said the crash happened Monday night and prompted Route 101’s westbound and eastbound lanes to shut down between Exit 6 and 7 while crews removed the mess. At least one person was hospitalized in the crash and the extent of their injuries is unclear.

Photos of the scene showed a white car with extensive damage to its front near the road’s median and the tractor-trailer on the side of the woods with a portion of the semi-truck on its side. Traffic was diverted while authorities responded to the scene.

At about 5:30 a.m., state police announced the east and westbound lanes were reopened. Hazmat crews remained on the scene to clean the spill.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.

