Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Plymouth fire officials did not say what caused the crash, including whether or not Friday's storm played a role

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.

There was no immediate update on their conditions.

Video from the scene showed both cars with badly-damaged front ends.

Officials did not say what caused the crash, including whether or not Friday's storm played a role.

An investigation is ongoing.

