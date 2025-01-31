Healey blasts Trump tariffs, saying they'll increase the cost of groceries, clothing, housing and more

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey blasted President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 25% tariff on goods coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on goods from China on Saturday, saying they represent the state's three largest trading partners and it will cost residents more on groceries, clothing, housing and even beer and tequila.

“The number one issue facing the American people is high costs. The President’s tariffs represent nothing more than a giant price hike on the cost of groceries, clothes, phones, housing, and energy,” Healey said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “We estimate that electricity costs in New England alone will go up by as much as $200 million a year. Additionally, we rely on these countries for lumber and building materials, which means housing costs will rise, and housing production could stall."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"We need a partner in the White House who will lower costs for families and businesses in Massachusetts, and all we’ve seen thus far from this new administration are actions that will do the exact opposite.”

Healey said the tariffs on Canada are expected to impact the dairy industry, raising the price of milk, cheese and butter. Canada is also one of the largest suppliers of softwood lumber in the U.S., meaning increased costs for housing, construction and home renovation. She said tariffs on Canada will also impact the price of cars and car parts, energy and fish and other seafood.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tariffs on Mexico are expected to increase the cost of fruits, vegetables, avocados and tomatoes, as well as cars and car parts, beer and tequila, televisions and other electronics, she said.

And she said tariffs on China will increase the cost of smartphones, laptops, televisions and other electronics, as well as furniture, clothing and toys.

Healey also warned that the tariffs could prompt those countries to implement their own, retaliatory tariffs on exports, which could negatively impact Massachusetts businesses.