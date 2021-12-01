Healey Saving Decision on Running for Governor ‘for Another Day'

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has long been linked to a potential Democratic campaign for governor, but Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito's announcement Wednesday that they will not seek the office next year did not push Healey into a declaration of her own.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV Wednesday, Healey would not answer if she would run for governor next year, saying she would "save that for another day" and instead offering praise for the two-term Republican.

"What I will say is that I really appreciate the tremendous service that Gov. Charlie Baker has offered and will continue to offer to the commonwealth of Massachusetts," said Healey, who joined the network to discuss an abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court. "He has been a great partner to me and has worked very hard and I know will continue to work hard on behalf of residents in this state."

In July, the Boston Democrat said she would take the summer to think about 2022 and would "know more by the fall." Asked when she would make a decision about a gubernatorial bid, Healey replied, "Soon, but really today is about acknowledging and appreciating the service of Gov. Baker."

"These jobs are not easy, particularly in these challenging times," Healey added. "As we see across the country some of the divisiveness and some of the rancor, it's so important that we have people in office that understand how to get things done in common spirit and in common effort on behalf of the people of our state and our country. Today I just want to thank Gov. Baker and their team for their service. He's got over a year to go, and I know he'll continue to be working really hard all the way through."

She also declined to predict if a Democrat would win the election to succeed Baker in the governor's office because "each race will be its own race."

Baker and Polito's decision leaves the contest for governor wide open heading into next year's election. Three Democrats -- Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, former Sen. Ben Downing and Harvard professor Danielle Allen -- have declared their candidacy for governor. On the Republican side, former Rep. Geoff Diehl is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.