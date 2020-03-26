Here’s How Many Have Filed for Unemployment in New England Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

More than 3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — over four times the previous record set in 1982 — amid the widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

That included the six New England states, all of which have enacted strict restrictions of their own because of the outbreak, including school and business closures. Below is a closer look at the unemployment figures for all of the New England states.

MASSACHUSETTS: 147,995 claims

NEW HAMPSHIRE: 21,878 claims

RHODE ISLAND: 35,436 claims

CONNECTICUT: 25,098 claims

VERMONT: 3,667 claims

MAINE: 21,197 claims