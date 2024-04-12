Here's what's being done to keep the Boston Marathon safe

We are just three days away from the Boston Marathon. While excitement is high for the marathon, safety officials are also on high alert to make sure everyone has a safe race day.

The stage is set for Monday's marathon, and we know the planning for this event is something that begins immediately after the previous year's race is wrapped up.

That's for both logistics and security.

While there's no specific credible threat at the 2024 Boston Marathon, a regional law enforcement security bulletin details general threats that local, state and federal authorities are briefed on to try to be prepared for security concerns before, during and after the race.

That includes vehicle ramming, or IEDs, which is why dump trucks are seen parked along the route, blocking direct access to the marathon course.

Also, with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, there are concerns of demonstrators using tactics like paint, projectiles or chaining themselves together to be disruptive and garner attention for their cause.

Security around the marathon has been heightened already since the 2013 bombings, and these safety experts take what they learn from other events to improve their security plan each year.

The Boston Police Department, the FBI and emergency management officials will discuss Friday morning the comprehensive public safety planning effort, law enforcement expected to be seen along the route, medical preparations, as well as guidance for runners or any spectators attending the marathon on what they can expect.