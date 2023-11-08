Here's who won Tuesday's Boston City Council election

Four at-large seats were up for grabs in Tuesday's Boston City Council election, and in the end three incumbents wound up holding onto their seats.

Ruthzee Louijeune finished first with 43,127 votes, followed closely by Erin Murphy at 42,476, giving them 20% apiece. Julia Mejia received 38,529 votes (18%) to hold onto her at-large seat, and newcomer Henry Santana won the fourth open seat with 32,902 votes (16%). Bridget Nee-Walsh (12%), Shawn Nelson (5%), Clifton Braithwaite (5%) and Catherine Vitale (4%) did not receive enough votes to win seats on the council.

Click here for full Boston City Council election results.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In District 3, John Fitzgerald defeated Joel Richards by a 59-41% margin to win the seat formerly held by Frank Baker, who did not seek reelection.

Enrique Pepén is the city's new District 5 councilor, as he defeated Jose Ruiz by a 53-47% margin. The seat was formerly held by Ricardo Arroyo, who lost in September's preliminary election.

District 6 was won by Benjamin Weber, who defeated William King 61-39%. The incumbent in that district, Kendra Lara, was defeated in the preliminary election.

Incumbent Tania Fernandes Anderson held onto her District 7 seat, defeating former at-large councilor Althea Garrison by a 71-29% margin.

Sharon Durkan held onto the District 8 seat that she won in a special election over the summer, defeating Montez Haywood 71-29%.

And in District 9, Liz Breadon defeated Jacob Debelcourt 67-33%.

The Boston City Council race was just one of many big races held across New England and the U.S. on Tuesday.

In Rhode Island, Democrat Gabe Amo defeated Republican Gerry Leonard to win Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District seat, becoming the state's first Black candidate elected to Congress, NBC News projected.

To the north in New Hampshire, Jay Ruais won the Manchester mayoral race, defeating Kevin Cavanaugh.

Maine voters rejected a controversial ballot question calling for the dissolution of the state's two poer companies in favor of a publicly-owned nonprofit.

And in Connecticut, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim claimed a win over challenger John Gomes, but the race still might not be over yet due to allegations of ballot box stuffing. Joseph DiMartino won the Derby mayoral election, beating out Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

Follow along with NBC News’ Election Day live updates

Nationally, deep red Kentucky reelected Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who defeated the Republican state attorney general. Beshear won despite Joe Biden losing that state by 26 points in 2020. Abortion rights helped him there, and that issue helped Democrats in Ohio too, where voters passed a ballot measure that adds the right to access abortion care to the state's constitution.

And in Virginia, Democrats flipped the State House and kept their majority in the state senate, a pushback to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on abortion restrictions.