Homicide Investigation Underway in Quincy After Man Is Fatally Shot

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight in Quincy, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and Quincy police.

Quincy police responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 Thursday morning, a release from the DA's Office said, and found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell at an apartment complex. His injuries ended up being fatal, according to authorities.

Quincy police and Massachusetts State Police have been working through the night conducting interviews. Massachusetts State Police's Crime Scene Services Section also responded to the scene to process any potential forensic evidence. An autopsy of the victim could be performed Thursday.

Police don't believe there is a threat to neighbors in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation into the apparent homicide is still in its early stages, according to law enforcement. Additional information could be released Thursday.