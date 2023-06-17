Hovercraft ‘beaches' itself on Hampton Beach, no one injured

Saturday wasn't the best day to head to the beaches in New England, with moderate to heavy rain in the forecast, but those who ventured out to Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, were treated to an unusual sight -- a beached hovercraft.

Information from the Hampton Police Department was limited Saturday but they confirmed to NBC10 Boston there was a beached hovercraft, and that no one was injured in the incident.

The Hampton Fire Department tells NBC10 Boston that the hovercraft suffered a mechanical issue.

Crews will be back out repairing the hovercraft Sunday morning, and it is expected to be able to leave sometime Sunday, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, this is this first time this has ever happened on Hampton Beach that they can remember.

Photos and videos shared with NBC10 Boston by Jen Keefe, with Hire Jen's Voice, show the shipwrecked hovercraft on the dreary beach in Hampton. According to Keefe, the hovercraft was on its way back home to Nova Scotia from Cape Cod when it encountered an issue with its skirt.

NBC10 Boston has not heard back from New Hampshire State Police at this time.