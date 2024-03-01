How Newton's fight against plastic waste will change your takeout order

A new ordinance took effect in Newton, Massachusetts, on Friday, one that's meant to reduce environmental impact - but it may change the way you dine.

“Massachusetts is genuinely running out of places for its trash to go. We now export 40% of our waste to other states.”

At Newton's Resource Recovery Center and across the city, reducing waste is a priority. That's why food establishments will be required to use takeout containers that are reusable, compostable or recyclable.

“It is to detoxify the environment and to save our marine land and avian animals," explained City Councilor Vicki Danberg, who spearheaded the ordinance.

“When you even drink from a cup from a cup that is made of plastic you ingest plastic. Black plastic is made in many cases from old electronic parts and contains heavy metals," she explained.

Under the new rules, takeout customers won't be given utensils like forks, straws and chopsticks, though they will be available if requested.

“There’s going to be a pinch of discomfort in what that looks like and I I think that will play out with takeout in Newton.”

At restaurants, staff are adjusting.

“It definitely feels different. I go to reach over to get utensils and napkins and I’m not grabbing anything, because we moved it over to the front. People have to get it themselves.”

Stevros Michalacos of Lincoln Kitchen thinks some customers may also have a learning curve.

“I go reach for my salad or a pasta dish and there’s no utensils in there. I’m kind of like what the heck? Because I would expect them to be there. I think people not from the city are going to be in for a rude awakening," he said.

