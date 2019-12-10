Many across the nation are mourning the loss of former Boston College baseball star Pete Frates, who passed away Monday, but his work to raise awareness about ALS will live on.

Frates, who inspired the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, died at the age of 34 after a years-long battle with the progressive disease. The disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and has no known cure.

The Beverly, Massachusetts native’s philanthropy will continue on with his family’s foundation, the Peter Frates Family Foundation. Anyone who is interested in making a donation can do so here.

Frates’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Chestnut Hill. It will be followed by a celebration of his life in Boston’s North Shore at a date that is yet to be determined.