How to Watch Bruins-Lightning Game 1 Tonight

When it's time to drop the puck for Game 1 of the playoff series between the Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC has you covered.

The second round of the Eastern Conference portion of hockey's playoffs starts tonight, with the Bruins playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8 p.m. The game will be played within the bubble at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can watch the game on TV, on your desktop and on your mobile device.

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at 8 p.m. Here is where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on a desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports app if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

The Bruins hope this series will go a bit differently than the season series: the Lightning won four of the five meetings between the two teams this season. That includes a 3-2 loss in the round-robin portion of the playoffs. The teams are scheduled to play the first three games in just four days.

Here's the complete schedule for the Bruins vs. Lightning playoff series. All games will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (all times ET):

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. (NBC10 Boston)

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Game 5*: Sunday, Aug. 30 at TBD

Game 6*: Tuesday, Sept. 1 at TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at TBD

*if necessary