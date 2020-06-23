Local

Braintree

Hundreds Gather to Mourn Nurse Shot to Death Outside Braintree Home

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 1,000 people gathered Monday night to remember a beloved school nurse who was shot to death last week outside her home in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Laurie Melchionda was killed in front of her house on Howie Road in broad daylight on Wednesday. A former neighbor, 61-year-old Robert Bonang, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Speaking at the vigil Monday night, members of Melchionda's family said they were "sucker punched" by her death.

A beloved school nurse was shot to death on her front lawn in Braintree.

The crowd at Braintree Town Hall arived early. Organizers say they made 1,000 candles and handed each of them out.

Many people wore purple, Melchionda's favorite color.

