Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Husband and Wife Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Lowell, Authorities Say

A 79-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were found dead in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office believes the woman's gunshot wound was self-inflicted

KEVIN_de_LEON_WEB__1200x675_900531779927.jpg
Facebook/Lowell Police

The deaths of a 76-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman in Lowell, Massachusetts, are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a home on Featherston Avenue, where two people, a husband and wife, were found dead from gunshot wounds, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman's wound was believed to be self-inflicted, according to authorities.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Frustration Lingers Over Extra Dose Fracas at Danvers Mass Vaccination Site

Troy 4 hours ago

Wreckage of Burned Covered Bridge Removed From Vermont River

The couple was found in their bedroom.

State and local police are investigating.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. 

This article tagged under:

Massachusettslowellmurder-suicide
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us