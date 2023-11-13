Ice Castles returning to NH for 11th season… with a new design

The Ice Castles are returning to New Hampshire this year for an 11th season, this time with a new design.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 29 at icecastles.com.

Construction has already begun on the Ice Castles, organizers said this week. The North Woodstock attraction will include horse-drawn wagon rides, a mysical light walk, an ice bar, a winter fairy village and all of the other ice creations that people have grown to love.

The new ice castle design will include slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl space and new ice sculptures.

A team of about 20 ice artists began construction in early October, and will continue to work on the ice features, sculptures and igloos until opening, which is slated for late December or early January, depending on the weather.

"We absolutely love being a part of the community here in North Woodstock,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “The excitement our visitors bring year after year drives us to not only meet their expectations, but to exceed them. This year we are rolling out a new castle design that we can’t wait to share with our visitors.”

Ice Castles has three other locations in Utah, Minnesota and Colorado, along with two new Winter Realms locations in New York and Wisconsin.