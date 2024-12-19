Refurbished Independent Man statue returned to top of Rhode Island State House

The Independent Man statue was returned to the top of the dome on the Rhode Island State House Wednesday, about a year after it was removed for refurbishment, WJAR-TV reports.

The state spent more than $2 million to restore the iconic 15-foot statue, which has been a staple at the state house for over 100 years. The work involved fixing cracks in the marble base, cleaning the bronze, removing corrosion, and applying fresh pure gold leaf to give the statue its shine.

It took a crane about five minutes to return the Independent Man to his perch. Around the statue's neck was a scarf, a parting gift from the restoration team.

The statue has been taken down in the past for repairs, though the last time was close to 50 years ago.