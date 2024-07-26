Indian gastropub plans to open in Boston's Fenway Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like an Indian gastropub is on its way to Boston.

According to a Boston Licensing Board hearing page, Don't Tell Aunty is planning to open in the city's Fenway neighborhood, moving into a space on Boylston Street a short distance west of the Massachusetts Avenue intersection. The notice states that the proposed spot would have seating for 85 in the dining area, 16 in the bar area, and a seasonal patio with seating for 36, while an earlier What Now Boston article mentions that it will be the first Indian gastropub in the state, offering "a blend of good music, positive vibes, and Indian tapas-style plates."

What Now Boston also says that Flying Lion Hospitality Group (Boston Halal, Godavari) is behind the place.



The address for the proposed Don't Tell Aunty is 1122 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

[Plans for the opening of Don't Tell Aunty were first mentioned by Universal Hub last year.]

