Dedham

Injured Owl Rescued by Police in Dedham

Owls will move into more congested areas searching for food when there is a shortage of prey and risk being hit by cars

By Thea DiGiammerino

Dedham Police Department

Police officers came to the rescue of an owl on a highway off-ramp in Dedham, Mass. on Thursday.

Dedham Police said their officers as well as Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the call about an owl on the I-95 off-ramp to Route 109. It appears the bird was hit by a car.

Owls will move into more congested areas searching for food when there is a shortage of prey in the area, police said.

The injured owl was taken to the New England Wildlife Center for treatment. Its condition was not immediately clear.

