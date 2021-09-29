James White Expected to Miss Rest of Season: Report

New England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season with a hip injury he suffered earlier this season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates were first to report the news.

After further medical examinations this week, Patriots’ RB James White’s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

White was forced to leave Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints early with a hip injury that was later diagnosed as a subluxation

He suffered the injury running along the sideline after catching a pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly on his hip and had to be carted off the field.

The Patriots ultimately lost 28-13 to the Saints to fall to 1-2 through three games ahead of Sunday's matchup with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

White's absence will provide an opportunity for Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson to play a larger role at running back alongside starter Damien Harris.