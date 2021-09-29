Bill Belichick Press Conference Scheduled for Wednesday

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is set to address the media Wednesday in advance of Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Belichick is scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m.

Earlier this week, Belichick said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show that the Patriots "weren't as good of an option as Tampa" during Brady's free agency following the 2019 season, leading to his departure from the only franchise he'd ever played for over 20 NFL seasons.

"You’d have to ask him [Brady] about all that," Belichick said. "But that really wasn’t a question about not wanting him -- that’s for sure."

Sunday will mark the first, and quite possibly last time that Brady plays against Belichick. Under the NFL's current scheduling template, the Patriots and Buccaneers aren't guaranteed to play again until 2025 in Tampa or until 2029 in Foxboro.

However, due to the inclusion of a 17th regular season game, the teams could possibly cross paths before then based on their respective finish in the standings in 2022. The AFC East and NFC South are scheduled to face one another in a 17th game in 2023, with division winners from the previous season facing one another, second place finishers facing second place finishers, etc.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones is also tentatively scheduled to speak later in the day Wednesday.