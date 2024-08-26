Cambridge

Jayson Tatum spotted at Cambridge community BBQ event

Cambridge Police Department

Large crowds gathered at Green Rose Heritage Park in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sunday for a community-wide cook-off, and among them was a certain Boston Celtics star.

Cambridge Police spotted Jayson Tatum at the 5th Annual Everybody Gotta Eat BBQ Cook-Off, snapping a photo with the Celtics player.

The free event, organized by food influencer Emmanuel Mervil, attracts thousands of people, and features music and local food vendors.

Tatum was last seen playing for Team USA Basketball at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

