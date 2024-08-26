Jayson Tatum spotted at Cambridge community BBQ event

Large crowds gathered at Green Rose Heritage Park in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sunday for a community-wide cook-off, and among them was a certain Boston Celtics star.

Cambridge Police spotted Jayson Tatum at the 5th Annual Everybody Gotta Eat BBQ Cook-Off, snapping a photo with the Celtics player.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Great visit from @jaytatum0 at this year’s Everybody Gotta Eat cookout in Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/nVIE7mGOZs — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) August 25, 2024

The free event, organized by food influencer Emmanuel Mervil, attracts thousands of people, and features music and local food vendors.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Tatum was last seen playing for Team USA Basketball at the Summer Olympics in Paris.