Karen Read

Karen Read defense team demands access to evidence it says the Commonwealth is withholding

Read has said she dropped off O'Keefe and drove home assuming that he went inside. The next morning, she said she went back looking for him and found his body in the snow in front of the home.

By Matt Fortin

Karen Read after a hearing in Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. She's accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

Lawyers for Karen Read — the Massachusetts woman charged with second degree murder in the death of her police officer boyfriend in a case that has garnered national attention and controversy — are demanding access to evidence they say the Commonwealth has been holding back.

Read is accused of killing John O'Keefe on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night out at the bar. Police said she ran him over with her SUV while dropping him off at a house party in Canton, after they had been arguing.

Norfolk County's district attorney made an unusual announcement that specific witnesses in the death of John O'Keefe "certainly did not commit murder or any crime that night."

Her attorneys have argued that someone else had to have killed O'Keefe and alleged a coverup.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In a recent court filing, the defense requests access to and the ability to independently test evidence that has been in possession of the Commonwealth since January 2022 — including samples taken from O'Keefe's clothing and person, and pieces of taillight.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey demanded that harassment of witnesses in the prosecution of Karen Read over the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, "needs to stop."

Defense lawyers claim that Read has been wrongfully denied access to evidence items over the duration of the case.

Read's team is also looking to get access to elements related to the law enforcement investigation, including photographs and handwritten notes related the recovery of taillight pieces, as well as investigatory notes.

There is expected to be a hearing in Read's case on Friday.

More on Karen Read

Karen Read Aug 25

DA hits out at ‘baseless' witness harassment around Karen Read case

Karen Read Jul 31

Judge denies gag order requested by prosecutors in Karen Read murder case

This article tagged under:

Karen ReadCantonJohn O'Keefe
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us