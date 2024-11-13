Karen Read returns to court as her lawyers push back on bid for father's cell records: Watch live at 10

Karen Read's defense team is set to face a judge on Wednesday. The hearing comes off a major move by the defense to block prosecutors from coming for one of Read's parents.

Although Read has a pretrial hearing in court on Wednesday, there is another member of her family in the spotlight -- her father.

A new 27-page filing submitted Tuesday details a lengthy request for a judge to deny prosecutors access to William Read's cell phone records.

Prosecutors for the Karen Read murder trial are adamant that William Read made conflicting statements about his daughter that they think are hidden somewhere in his calls or texts.

Karen Read is accused of ramming into her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in January 2022. Her attorneys argue she is being framed and that other law enforcement officers are responsible for O’Keefe’s death.

A judge declared a mistrial in June after finding that jurors couldn’t reach an agreement. A retrial on the same charges is set to begin in January.

Read's defense refers to the request for William Read's phone records as a "fishing expedition," stating in pleadings that Massachusetts State Police have already searched his phone, they never called him as witness in first trial and it is also an invasion of her privacy.

Wednesday's hearing in Norfolk Superior Court is scheduled for 10 a.m.

