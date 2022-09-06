Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12

NBC10 Boston announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist.

Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12.

“Kathy’s incredible experience in investigative reporting, along with her dedication and commitment to the Boston market, will undoubtedly provide our viewers with even more impactful news coverage,” said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. “She joins us with an extremely credible reputation and is trusted and respected by Boston viewers. We are thrilled to welcome her to our family.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC10 Boston team,” Curran said. “I’m passionate about helping people, telling their stories, and giving the voiceless a voice. I look forward to being a part of the NBC10 Boston family and continuing to spark change in government and our communities.”

In her new role, Curran will continue her award-winning investigative reporting as part of the NBC10 Boston investigative team. She will also use her breadth of experience to cultivate sources, dig deeper on news stories and be an overall strategic resource to both the investigative unit and the newsroom overall.

Curran, who grew up in the Boston area and has covered her home state for close to 30 years, was most recently a part of WCVB’s 5 Investigates unit. As a crime and investigative reporter, she has covered major local and national stories including the Harmony Montgomery, David Almond, and Aaron Hernandez cases. She also covered the Boston Marathon bombing, Molly Bish case, Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, Whitey Bulger, the Rhode Island Station Nightclub fire, Dartmouth murders and many more. Curran also uncovered the Massachusetts State Police overtime scandal that led to reform, prosecutions and restitutions. Prior to her successful tenure in Boston, she spent time covering stories in Portland, Maine, and Huntsville, Alabama.