Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
everett

Large Brush Fire Burning Next to Road in Everett

The smoke can be seen on weather radar, according to First Alert meteorologist Tevin Wooten

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A large brush fire is burning next to a road in Everett, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Aerial footage from the scene shows significant flames and smoke on the side of Mystic View Road, near Route 16. Multiple fire trucks can be seen responding.

The smoke can be seen on weather radar, according to First Alert meteorologist Tevin Wooten.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

everett
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us