Large Fire Burns at Home in Fitchburg

A massive fire was burning at a home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

A photo shared by the Fitchburg Fire Department showed flames and clouds of thick, black smoke billowing from the building on Intervale and Mack roads.

The building is listed as a three-unit residential complex.

Streets in the area may be shut down due to traffic as a result of the fire, officials warned.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.