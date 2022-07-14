Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fitchburg

Large Fire Burns at Home in Fitchburg

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the blaze

By Kate Riccio

Firefighters battling a house fire in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Fitchburg Fire Department

A massive fire was burning at a home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

A photo shared by the Fitchburg Fire Department showed flames and clouds of thick, black smoke billowing from the building on Intervale and Mack roads.

The building is listed as a three-unit residential complex.

Streets in the area may be shut down due to traffic as a result of the fire, officials warned.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

FitchburgMassachusettsfirefitchburg fire department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us