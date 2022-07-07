Large Police Presence at Chelsea Home Depot; No Apparent Threat

A large police presence was seen at a Home Depot in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Thursday for what officials said appeared to have been a false alarm.

Police were investigating what happened, but Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes told NBC10 Boston that no one was hurt, no shooter had been found and there was no evidence of shots fired.

It wasn't immediately clear what the report was that drew the officers to the scene, though Kyes characterized the call they received as being of "good intent." Officers were seen entering the Home Depot with guns drawn.

He later tweeted that police found "NO shots fired and thankfully no one was injured," and that the "overwhelming" response followed protocol.

“Good intent call” @ Home Depot at the Parkside Commons. There was NO suspect on scene despite a 3rd party phone call. There were NO shots fired and thankfully no one was injured. The police response was overwhelming pursuant to protocol and the public was prepared to evacuate. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) July 7, 2022

Police said that officers were checking businesses in the area to ensure everyone was safe, but no one reported seeing a gun or hearing gunshots.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.