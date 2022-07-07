Local

Chelsea

Large Police Presence at Chelsea Home Depot; No Apparent Threat

Officers were seen entering the Home Depot with guns drawn after Chelsea police received a call of "good intent"

By Asher Klein

Police at a Home Depot in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A large police presence was seen at a Home Depot in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Thursday for what officials said appeared to have been a false alarm.

Police were investigating what happened, but Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes told NBC10 Boston that no one was hurt, no shooter had been found and there was no evidence of shots fired.

It wasn't immediately clear what the report was that drew the officers to the scene, though Kyes characterized the call they received as being of "good intent." Officers were seen entering the Home Depot with guns drawn.

He later tweeted that police found "NO shots fired and thankfully no one was injured," and that the "overwhelming" response followed protocol.

Police said that officers were checking businesses in the area to ensure everyone was safe, but no one reported seeing a gun or hearing gunshots.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

