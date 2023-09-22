lowell

Large police presence at Lowell apartment complex

The incident is centered around the Canal Place Apartments on Market Street

By Marc Fortier

A large police presence is focused on an apartment complex in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Canal Place Apartments on Market Street.

Aerial footage showed multiple emergency vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex, but there was no immediate word on what the response was for.

More Massachusetts stories

leominster 6 hours ago

Leominster birthing center set to close Saturday, despite community pushback

air travel 7 hours ago

3 aircraft report green laser light in Boston; FAA investigation open

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

lowell
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us