Lexington

Lexington to honor Paul Revere's famous ride with 6 horse statues across town

On Saturday, community members were able to help paint one of the six life-size, fiberglass horses that will be installed around town

By Matt Fortin and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lexington, Massachusetts, is gearing up to mark 250 years since Paul Revere's famous ride next April by installing six horse statues around town.

Saturday, community members were able to help paint one of the six life-size, fiberglass horses being installed at the Munroe Center for the Arts, where the executive director tells us that people really enjoy community art.

Old and young alike are turning out this weekend to paint vibrant colors on the statue named "Billie" -- which is the only horse that is a public project in the "Riding Through History" art installation.

The others are being decorated by commissioned, well-known artists (some of whom painted the Cow Parade works throughout Boston).

It's all part of a big celebration that the Lex250 Commission is putting together, leading up to Patriots' Day in April.

Lex250, the semiquincentennial celebration of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, is planning a multi-year experience to honor Lexington’s history through a variety of different events, projects, and celebrations, according to its website.

"We have a lot of history here that belongs not just to our town but to the country. And beyond. So we’re celebrating those events in a yearlong inclusion of activities, music, other art projects, historic events, so there's a lot going on in town," said Jillian Tung, project lead for "Riding Through History."

Lex250 says to expect more details about the unveiling of the other horses this fall.

This article tagged under:

Lexington
