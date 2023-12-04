Massachusetts

Liquor store employee assaulted outside Dedham store by group with a knife

The Total Wine employee was assaulted outside as the liquor store closed, Dedham police say, and a knife was shown

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An employee of a liquor store in Dedham, Massachusetts, was assaulted and robbed by a group on Sunday evening.

Dedham police tell NBC10 Boston that it appears the group of 6-8 people may have been refused service at the Total Wine store on Saturday and then they returned to the Route 1 establishment on Sunday to confront an employee.

The employee was assaulted outside as the store closed, police said, and a knife was shown.

The employee's phone was also taken, police added, and then the group left the scene.

The victim was evaluated by EMS and refused further medical assistance.

No arrests have been announced.

An active investigation is underway.

