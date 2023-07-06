Loaded gun found in passenger's carry-on at Logan Airport

A woman was arrested Wednesday after TSA officers found a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage during a security screening at Boston's Logan Airport, the agency said.

TSA said their officers found a loaded .99m gun during the security screening at Terminal C. Massachusetts State Police were called in and the woman, identified only as a 54-year-old, was arrested on illegal possession of a firearm charges.

This is the 11th gun detected at Logan security checkpoints this year.

