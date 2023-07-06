Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Logan Airport

Loaded gun found in passenger's carry-on at Logan Airport

TSA said their officers found a loaded .99m gun during the security screening at Terminal C

By Thea DiGiammerino

Transportation Security Administration

A woman was arrested Wednesday after TSA officers found a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage during a security screening at Boston's Logan Airport, the agency said.

TSA said their officers found a loaded .99m gun during the security screening at Terminal C. Massachusetts State Police were called in and the woman, identified only as a 54-year-old, was arrested on illegal possession of a firearm charges.

This is the 11th gun detected at Logan security checkpoints this year.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Logan Airport
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us