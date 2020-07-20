Locations of Joe's American Bar & Grill in Woburn and Dedham Have Apparently Closed

[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk]

A small local group of family-friendly restaurants continues to shrink, and it now appears that only two remain in operation.



According to a source, the Woburn location of Joe's American Bar & Grill is no longer in operation, with a check on the place within the locations section of the page indicating that both the Woburn and Dedham locations have been removed. We have reached out to the chain to confirm that the two outlets have indeed closed for good and will post any updates that come in.



Assuming that the Woburn and Dedham locations of Joe's are now shuttered, this means that the only two outlets remaining are both in Boston--in the Back Bay and on the waterfront. (Other locations of Joe's that have closed over the past several years including ones in Braintree, Framingham, Franklin, and Peabody.)



The address for the Woburn location of Joe's American Bar & Grill is 311 Mishawum Road while the address for the Dedham location is 985 Providence Highway. The website for the remaining locations can be found at https://www.joesamerican.com/



