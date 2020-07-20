Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
food & drink

Locations of Joe's American Bar & Grill in Woburn and Dedham Have Apparently Closed

That leaves just two remaining in operation locally

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Joe's American Bar & Grill

[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk]

A small local group of family-friendly restaurants continues to shrink, and it now appears that only two remain in operation.

According to a source, the Woburn location of Joe's American Bar & Grill is no longer in operation, with a check on the place within the locations section of the page indicating that both the Woburn and Dedham locations have been removed. We have reached out to the chain to confirm that the two outlets have indeed closed for good and will post any updates that come in.

Assuming that the Woburn and Dedham locations of Joe's are now shuttered, this means that the only two outlets remaining are both in Boston--in the Back Bay and on the waterfront. (Other locations of Joe's that have closed over the past several years including ones in Braintree, Framingham, Franklin, and Peabody.)

The address for the Woburn location of Joe's American Bar & Grill is 311 Mishawum Road while the address for the Dedham location is 985 Providence Highway. The website for the remaining locations can be found at https://www.joesamerican.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

climate change 24 mins ago

Sunny Day Floods Expected to Increase Dramatically

Weather 1 hour ago

Boston Records First Heat Wave of 2020, Storms Possible Monday

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkWoburnDedham
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us