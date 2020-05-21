Local

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin, Husband to Plead Guilty: Read the Documents

The former "Full House" actress and her fashion designer husband will both serve prison time under the agreement reached with prosecutors

By Marc Fortier

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday morning.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and be on supervised release for two years with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and be on supervised release for two years with 250 hours of community service.

You can read the full plea agreements below:

LORI LOUGHLIN PLEA DEAL

MOSSIMO GIANNULLI PLEA DEAL

