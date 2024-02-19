lowell

Lowell crash leaves driver dead

Authorities say a man died after crashing head-on into a wall in Lowell, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A man was killed Monday in a single-car crash in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says police responded just after noon to the intersection of VFW Highway and First Street Boulevard, where a vehicle had crashed head-on into a wall.

The car's only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage showed a severely damaged car being taken away from the site of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

