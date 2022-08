Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities did not say when Nena Dirocco was last seen, but explained Wednesday afternoon that she is most likely in the area of Lowell or Dracut.

Dirocco is described as being about 5'6 with brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Dirocco was wearing grey sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and black and gold Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200.