Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lynn

Lynn Man Arrested for MBTA Train Assault

The assault took place when a passenger initiated an argument with an elderly women after she allegedly gave him strange looks while in transit

By Avantika Panda

 Two men and and an elderly women were verbally and physically assaulted on a MBTA train in Lynn, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to authorities the transit police responded to reports of disturbance near the aquarium station on March 31,2022 around 10:41 a.m. and upon arrival to the scene were informed of the assault.

Further investigation revealed that a male passenger later identified as Omar Singhateh, 29, of Lynn, Massachusetts initiated an argument with an elderly women after she allegedly gave him strange looks while in transit, said police.

Authorities said, the argument soon escalated into aggression leading two other male passengers to intervene trying resolve the situation. Singhateh responded by punching an kicking both the male passengers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both the victims pointed Singhateh as the assaulter after officers arrived at the scene. He was immediately taken into custody, charged with numerous assault charges and has been sent to the Transport Police Department Headquarters for the arrest.  

Local

fire 2 hours ago

Large Blaze in Residential Building in Lynn Sparks Brush Fire

Saugus Mar 29

Lynn 14-Year-Old Charged With Stabbing Another Teen in Saugus

This article tagged under:

LynnassaultMBTA Transit Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us