Maine Child Dies From Accidental Self-Inflected Shooting, Police Say

A Maine child is dead after an accidental shooting, according to police.

The child, whose age and gender were not revealed, suffered what Maine State Police believe to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in Temple.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Other family members were home at the time of the shooting, police say.

An autopsy is set to be conducted Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

No further information was immediately available.