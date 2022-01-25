Malden Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old

Police in Malden, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Elias Sousa, who is autistic, is missing from the Ferryway neighborhood, police said Tuesday night. Authorities did not say when he was last seen.

Police describe Sousa as being about 5'5 and 140 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a stocky build.

When he was last seen, Sousa was wearing a puffy black jacket with a Guess logo, an orange or yellow hooded sweatshirt and plaid blue pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-322-1212.