Malden

Malden Police Searching for Missing Teenage Girl

Sophia Palladino was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 16.

By Abby Vervaeke

The photo is of Sophia Palladino of Malden.

Malden Police are asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Sophia Palladino, of Malden, did not return home from her school in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 16., authorities said.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She is white and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts can contact Malden Police at 781-322-1212 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “MALDEN” on the TIP 411 app.  

