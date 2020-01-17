Malden Police Searching for Missing Teenage Girl

Malden Police are asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Sophia Palladino, of Malden, did not return home from her school in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 16., authorities said.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She is white and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts can contact Malden Police at 781-322-1212 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “MALDEN” on the TIP 411 app.