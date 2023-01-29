Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting

The man is expected to be OK, Worcester police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Worcester police cruiser day
NBC10 Boston

A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced.

Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim.

Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Detectives processed the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police did not share any information about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651, or submit an anonymous message online.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us