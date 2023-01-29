Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced.

Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim.

Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Detectives processed the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police did not share any information about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651, or submit an anonymous message online.