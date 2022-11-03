Man Accused in Reported South Station Kidnapping Expected to Face Judge

A man is set to appear before a judge on Thursday for his role in what police are investigating as a possible kidnapping.

The baby is now home safe with his mother, after some scary moments at Boston's South Station Wednesday evening. An alert went out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the MBTA Transit Police that someone had taken a baby from his mother.

What We Know So Far

By 9 p.m., the baby had been found safe and a suspect had been arrested.

The man was arrested in Medford and is accused of forcibly taking the small child from his mother at South Station. Investigators have confirmed the man accused of taking off with the infant is a relative of the baby.

Transit Police say the baby boy appears to have been unharmed. When that initial alert went out, Transit Police said the suspect had fled in a red 2003 Chevy Suburban, possibly headed south on I-95 toward Providence, Rhode Island.

It appears, however, that suspect actually drove north with the baby in the SUV. Police pulled him over on the Fellsway West in Medford about half an hour later and arrested him. The 1-month-old boy was found in the suspect’s vehicle, examined by EMS and reunited with his mother, according to authorities.

Unanswered Questions

Although authorities have said that the suspect is a relative of the baby, it's still unclear how he is related to the little boy and his mother.

New information could become available Thursday when the suspect faces a judge for an arraignment.