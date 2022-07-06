Man Accused of Dressing as UPS Employee, Stealing Packages in Rhode Island

Police in Warwick, Rhode Island are searching for a man accused of dressing as a UPS employee and stealing packages from a facility in the city.

An image obtained by Warwick police shows a man entering a UPS facility at 150 Plan Way shortly after 6 p.m. on June 12 wearing a company t-shirt. Once inside, the man allegedly loaded packages onto a warehouse dolly and leaving the building with the haul, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Warwick police at 401-468-4253.