Man Accused of Lewd Conduct at Haymarket T Station Sought by Police

The incident occurred at Haymarket on Tuesday

By Jake Levin

Transit Police

Transit police are seeking help from the public in locating a man accused of lewd conduct at a subway station in Boston earlier this week.

A female victim told transit police that she witnessed a male suspect standing on the Oak Grove platform at Haymarket around 3:48 p.m. on Tuesday, when he allegedly ejaculated onto the ground.

Anyone with information on the suspect and his whereabouts is asked to contact the TPD's Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050, or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

