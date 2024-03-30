Man accused of sexually assaulting child arrested

Federal agents in Boston announced the arrest of a man accused of sex crimes against children in Massachusetts on Friday.

Deportation agents with the ICE office in Boston said they arrested a 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen accused of multiple crimes over the past two years, including sex crimes against underage victims in Massachusetts.

The man, who was not identified, had been arrested in March 2022 on charges of assault and battery on a family member, strangulation charges, and child endangerment. ERO Boston says in February 2023 that two days later the Lynn District Court would have dismissed the charges.

ICE says that later, in June 2023, the man faced new charges of violating mandatory insurance; concealed license plate and forgery, and that the East Boston District Court dismissed the charges the same day.

Then, in November 2023, the Boston ICE office says the Lynn District Court charged him with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14; assault to rape a child; two counts of assault and battery on a child; and intimidation. The man would have been prosecuted and then all charges were dismissed in February 2024 for indictment in Superior Court, according to agents.

ERO Boston says it filed an arrest warrant on Nov. 20, 2023, with the Essex County Correctional Facility in Middleton, Massachusetts, and that the man was arraigned by Essex Superior Court on Feb. 26 on 9 counts of assault on a minor.

ICE says the Essex County Correctional Facility refused to honor ERO Boston's immigration detainer and released the man on an unknown date.

However, a spokesperson for the Essex County Sheriff's Department denied the latter in a statement:

"The Essex County Sheriff’s Department did receive a detainer for this individual on Nov. 8, 2023 while this person was in our custody being held on state charges. As per our protocols, the detainer was delivered to the Lynn District Court along with the individual for a January court date. The detainer was signed for by court officials and acknowledged. The individual was released from court and never returned to the custody of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department."

"We value our law enforcement partners working together to keep our communities safe, but the information that we provide to our citizens must be clear and correct." they added.

ERO deportation agents finally arrested the man on Thursday near his residence in Lynn Massachusetts and he remains in ICE custody awaiting deportation.

It is unknown when or how the man entered the country, the office said.