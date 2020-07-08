Massachusetts

Man Allegedly Pulled Gun in Argument Over Masks at Bridgewater Walgreens

By Eli Rosenberg

A man was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun after an argument about masks in a Massachusetts Walgreens store last week, police said.

Like all stores across the commonwealth, the Bridgewater location of Walgreens requires a mask to enter. One man inside Friday evening was upset that another was not wearing a facial covering.

Police say the confrontation escalated, spilling out into the parking lot.

When the men were outside, police say 59-year-old Todd Goulston of East Bridgewater pulled out a gun, pointing it at the man who was not wearing his mask.

That man, a 30-year-old from Abington, was not injured.

Goulston was later arrested at his house.

Police say that Goulston has a license to carry a firearm and that several guns were seized from his house.

Goulston facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

No one answered the door at Goulston's home Wednesday night.

