Man arrested after armed home invasion in Taunton; one resident injured

A man has been arrested after a resident was shot during an armed home invasion on Friday night in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Taunton Police say they responded to a home on Newcomb Place after 911 received a call around the location with a person screaming on the line.

As police arrived, they found two men struggling on the ground. The officers ordered them to stop and they complied, according to authorities.

According to police, one of the men was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Manuel De Leon, of New Bedford, had also suffered injuries doing the altercation and was transported to a Boston hospital, authorities say.

Police say the two men know each other and the incident isn't a random acto of violence.

De Leon was arrested and charged with the following: