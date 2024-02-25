Boston

Man arrested at South Station after attacking McDonald's employee for touching lid of his drink

The McDonald's employee received medical treatment at the scene

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A man was arrested at Boston's South Station on Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a McDonald's employee for touching the lid of his drink.

MBTA Transit Police said they arrested a 34-year-old man around 7 p.m. Saturday after he attacked a McDonald's employee, striking him several times with his fists and the register. T police said the suspect reportedly became upset after the employee touched the lid of his drink.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, was transported to MBTA Transit Police headquarters for booking.

The McDonald's employee received medical treatment at the scene, T police said.

No further details were released.

This article tagged under:

Boston
