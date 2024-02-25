Man arrested at South Station after attacking McDonald's employee for touching lid of his drink

A man was arrested at Boston's South Station on Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a McDonald's employee for touching the lid of his drink.

MBTA Transit Police said they arrested a 34-year-old man around 7 p.m. Saturday after he attacked a McDonald's employee, striking him several times with his fists and the register. T police said the suspect reportedly became upset after the employee touched the lid of his drink.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, was transported to MBTA Transit Police headquarters for booking.

The McDonald's employee received medical treatment at the scene, T police said.

2/24 7PM #MBTA South Station TPD Offs arrested a 34y/o male after he attacked a McDonald's employee striking him several times w/fists & register. The SP became upset when the employee touched the lid of his drink. SP transported to TPDHQ for booking. V treated on scene. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 25, 2024

No further details were released.